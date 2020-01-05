Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Alberta A. Pate


1928 - 2020
Alberta A. Pate Obituary
Alberta A. Pate

Alberta A. Pate, age 91, of Holland, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Spring Meadows Nursing Home with her oldest daughter by her side. She was born on May 24, 1928 to Albert and Allene Meyer in Cincinnati, Ohio. Alberta loved to play Bingo and listen to country music. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and with her family. Alberta's smile and spirit will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Pate; sons, Kenneth and Daniel Pate; and many siblings. Alberta is survived by her loving children, Jean Sterrett, Darlene (Rick) Glover, Tina (Dave) Johnson, Kathleen Woodbury, Deborah Yarckow and Jeffrey Pate; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with Memorial Services beginning at 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the MemoryLane Care Services, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or .

The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the staff and caregivers at the Spring Meadows Nursing Home and to Alyce Croskey for all of their love, care and support given to Alberta and her family through this difficult time.

To leave a special message for Alberta's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
