Albertina "Tina" ClawsonAlbertina Clawson, 80, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was born to the late John and Martha (Soldwisch) Clawson on September 6, 1939.Tina worked for 30 years as a Federal Government employee, first as a secretary for the IRS and then as a data review technician for Social Security. During her retirement, she worked at various retail jobs.Tina was a faithful and active member of Christ Lutheran Church from childhood until its closure and then attended The Lutheran Church of Our Saviour where she loved singing in the choir and taking part in church activities. She also pursued her love of singing with the Teutonia Damenchor of Toledo and enjoyed celebrating her German American heritage.Before being sidelined by numerous medical and physical setbacks, Tina was an avid softball player and bowler, and enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, visiting at a dude ranch, and going on a cruise. Despite her limited physical capabilities for the last three decades of her life, Tina maintained a funny, generous, and resilient spirit. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.Tina is survived by her sister, Laura Thomley; and brothers, John Clawson of St. Johns, Florida, and William Clawson of Sebastian, Florida; and many cherished family members and friends. She was an aunt not only to her siblings' children and grandchildren, but to many others at church and in her neighborhoods.Tina was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters-in-law, Nellie Clawson and Carole Sullivan; and her nieces, Martha Barno and Nicole Lewis.Special thanks to the staff and volunteers at The Franciscan Care Center for their loving care of Tina for the last three years. Thanks also to Pastor Brenda Peconge for her love and spiritual guidance.The family is requesting that donations be made to The Lutheran Church of Our Saviour.A memorial service will be held at a later date.