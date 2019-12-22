|
Alcena "Cena" Morrison
Alcena "Cena" Morrison, 90, passed away peacefully at home on December 13, 2019. Born on October 21, 1929, in Toledo, OH to Layton and Florence (Orwig) Wittenberg. Cena attended Libby High School and graduated from the University of Toledo where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. In 1952 she married James "Jim" Morrison. She worked for Ohio Bell as a manager and then became a 4th grade teacher at Raymer School where she taught for 25 years.
Cena was a loving wife and mother, a big Ohio State fan and wonderful baker. Formally residing on Elsie Avenue, she and Jim moved to Sun City Center, FL in 1989. There she served as Ohio Club President, neighborhood council representative and started basket making. The results were impressive and she showed in several craft shows. In 2012, the Morrisons relocated back to Toledo. Jim passed away in 2015 after 63 years of marriage.
Cena is survived by son, Jim (Kym) Morrison of Lambertville; son, Dan Morrison of New York City; nephew, Wayne (Carol) Wittenberg of Madison, WI; niece, Melsean Wittenberg of Palm Coast, FL and niece Laurel (Terry) Hunt of Dayton.
The family is having a private service.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019