Aldora Michael



Aldora Michael, 87, passed away peacefully November 12, 2020. She was born February 9, 1933, in Des Arc, Arkansas, to Dan and Ollie Mims. Aldora retired from L.O.F. where she was a glass fabricator. As a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church since 1961, Aldora served on the #1 Usher Board, and was an active member of the I.C.U.A..



Aldora loved nothing more than her family. She leaves to cherish her memory; sons, Norman Michael Jr. (Augusta, GA), Danny (Sondra) Michael Sr. (Atlanta GA), Kalvin (Dana) Michael Sr. (Rochester NY); daughter, Carolyn Moore (Toledo OH). She also leaves behind sister, Clara Ford; brothers, Jewell and Rudolph Mims; 11 grandchildren, 11 greatgrands, and 1 great great grand; grand pup, Lilly; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by both parents; stepmother, Mary Mims; ex husband, Norman Michael Sr; daughter, Debra (Greg) Hale (Michael); grandson, Duane Michael; brothers, Ellie, Rufus, Charlie, Ralph, and James Mims; sisters, Freddie Harris, Willie Mae Ginger, Lodean Anderson, Ruby Johnson-Bratton, and Lillie Woods; special friend and father of Carolyn, Ezra Moore.



Funeral services will be held Monday, November 23, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, visitation service beginning at 11 a.m. with funeral following at 12 noon.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store