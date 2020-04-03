|
(News story) Aleathia Mae Carson, a library clerk and election day poll worker, after she reared six children, whose interest in healthy food and conserving resources preceded fads, died March 24 in Ridgewood Manor, Monclova Township. She was 107.
A longtime resident of Palmwood Avenue, Mrs. Carson had congestive heart failure and had suffered strokes, her daughter Janice said. She enjoyed hearing from extended family and friends for her 107th birthday party Jan. 31. Her 100th was celebrated at Third Baptist Church, where she was a member for more than 90 years.
She took the attention in stride, her daughter said.
"She was an unassuming woman, but she loved people," her daughter said. "She was thoughtful of people. She sent birthday cards and Christmas cards."
Mrs. Carson did not think her own centennial especially significant.
"Everybody's 100 years old now," Mrs. Carson told The Blade in 2013.
She was born Jan. 31, 1913, in Mobile, Ala., to Mary Ellen and Anderson Young. She was 5 years old when her mother died. Her father, paternal grandmother, and aunts cared for her. At age 13, she joined her father and grandmother and cousins as he moved to Toledo in search of opportunity.
She was a graduate of Libbey High School and attended the University of Toledo. She met Arthur Carson, fell in love, and married, their daughter said.
"She was a stay-at-home mom," her daughter said. On occasion she took in ironing and did cleaning for others.
"But she had her hands full with six kids," her daughter said.
She had a vegetable garden at Scott Park, and her homemade meals featured the tomatoes, okra, green beans, and greens she grew herself. She also bought produce from the Toledo Farmers Market, and the peaches and vegetables she canned helped the family through winters.
She read extensively on natural healing and shopped health food stores. She juiced and gave her children juicers.
"She was doing composting and returning back to the earth," her daughter said. "She was always ready to economize. You'd buy something in a plastic bag, and she'd use that over and over."
Outside the home, Mrs. Carson visited senior facilities to check on residents vital signs as an employee of 60-Plus, a program of the county health department. With the county board of elections, she helped at polling places.
She was a clerk for nearly 20 years at the Mott branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library. She helped patrons check out books. She made sure the volumes were in good condition, and she knew how to mend those that weren't.
Adults who were Mott Branch visitors as children now say, "'I remember Miss Carson. She encouraged us to read,' her daughter said. "She loved the kids books, and the kids loved her reading to them."
She was devoted to her church, Third Baptist.
"She was open to talk with anybody, to pray with anybody and to talk about her history," said Deacon Gilbert Jones of Third Baptist.
The Rev. Barbie Harrison recalled their first meeting about 20 years ago: They laughed.
"Every time I would see her, we would laugh," Minister Harrison said. "And we would say, what are we laughing about, and we'd say, I don't know. It was so much joy being with her and being around her. She was so full of joy."
She and Arthur Carson married in 1936. He died in May, 1998. Daughter Peggy Coleman died Oct. 7, 2016.
Surviving are her daughters, Joan Goldman, Marilyn Carson Wilson, and the Rev. Janice Carson-Hearn; sons, the Rev. Arthur Carson, Jr., and David Carson; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren,
Funeral services today will be private. Arrangements are by Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 3, 2020