Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Aleathia Mae Young Carson

Aleathia Mae Young Carson Obituary
Aleathia Mae Young Carson

Aleathia Mae Young Carson, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, friend and neighbor, passed from this life into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Mobile, Alabama and was the second daughter of Anderson and Mary Ellen Young and the only sibling of Minnie Louella Pickett. She was reared by her devoted father, paternal grandmother and loving aunts after her mother passed away when she was 5 years old.

Aleathia loved the Lord and gave her life to Christ at the age of 11. After she graduated from Libbey High School, she attended the University of Toledo for a year. She then married Arthur Carson and had 6 children. How she loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchilden!!! She just enjoyed being involved in all our lives and activities. She was always available to listen to problems and give a word of wisdom or encouragement. When told recently what a wonderful mother she had been and was, she said, "I was made for this!"

After she reared her family, she worked at the election booths, 60 Plus Senior Program , and began a career as a library clerk for Mott Branch Lucas County Public Library.

Her legacy of love and devotion will live on through her children, Joan Goldman of Southfield, Michigan, Rev. Dr. Arthur Carson, Jr. of Toledo, Ohio, Peggy (Edward) Coleman (both deceased), Marilyn (Emzie, deceased) Carson Wilson, Rev. Dr. Janice (Sam) Carson Hearn, David (Karen) Carson; her grandchildren, Katrina Jill Coleman, Edward (Tammi) Coleman, Michele Carson, Alesia Brown, Caroline Sanders, Khary (Brandi) Carson, Rashard Carson; great grandchildren, Kristin Brown, Lyntoya Carson, Micah Carson, Brian Coleman, Courtney Houston, Jarrod Jefferson, Honore' Washington; great-great-grandchildren, Terrance and Tyler Allen, Zion Carson, Jaide, and Jasmine Jefferson; and a host of special nephews, nieces, other loving relatives, church members and very special friends.

The family would like to thank Amber and the staff at the Ridgewood Manor Nursing Home and Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Visitation and funeral services will be private for the family only. Arrangements by Dale-Riggs Funeral Home, 572 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio. Please view and sign Aleathia Carson's condolence page at Dalefh.com.

http://www.dalefh.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
