Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
Ottawa Lake, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
Ottawa Lake, MI
View Map
Alela J. Sarkisian


1938 - 2019
Alela J. Sarkisian Obituary
Alela J. Sarkisian

Alela J. Sarkisian, 81, of Ottawa Lake, MI, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. She was born in Monroe County, April 19, 1938, to parents Albert and Vivian (McColley) Kutzke, and they preceded her in death.

Alela is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Bart Sarkisian; daughters, Alela "Susie" Hennessy and Arrow (Kevin) Dickerson; sons, Allan and Alex Rodewald; grandchildren, Austin and Zachary Dickerson, and Alex Jay Rodewald; brother, Fred Kutzke; and stepdaughter, Stacie (Dan) Wachowiak and their children, Taryn and Taylee.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH. Thursday, August 22nd from 4 – 9 PM. The Funeral Ceremony will be conducted at the St. Michael Lutheran Church, Ottawa Lake, MI, at 11 AM, Friday the 23rd where family and friends may gather one-hour prior. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the St. Michael Lutheran Church or the Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. Online condolences

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 21, 2019
