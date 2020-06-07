Aleta "Terry" Bruggeman
05/04/1927 - 05/31/2020
The place where Terry was happiest and most secure has always been home. For her first 20 years that was with her parents, Delilah and Orville Dunlap and her brother, Glenn. They lived in Toledo, Ohio, where she became a popular artist at her high schools, DeVilbiss and Libby.
When she met Rob Bruggeman, there was no question where she wanted to be forever after. They married in 1947 and lived in Michigan before settling in Marion, Ohio. They worked hard together on the farm where they raised four daughters, Louise (Jay) Lowenstein, Carol Bruggeman, Ruth (Ken) Ankele, and Jeanne (Lutz) Kurp. Terry was active in her church, the Woman's Club, and the artist community. Eventually she started her own sign painting company.
After successfully getting the girls through college and out on their own, the happy place took on a new dimension. Home remained with Rob, but now they could split their time between Ohio and Florida.
They warm winters and beautiful beaches in Pompano, Florida, drew them south. Terry made many close friends at her golf club and condominium association. She returned permanently to Oregon, Ohio, to care for Rob when he became ill. In Ohio she has been surrounded by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family, and friends.
Terry died peacefully in her home with loved ones taking care of her. She was ready to join her parents, brother and especially Rob in her final home.
The family requests that any tributes be made to The Toledo Museum of Art, The Toledo Public Library, or the charity of the donor's choice.
