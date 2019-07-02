Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Alex H. Casares


1991 - 2019
Alex H. Casares Obituary
Alex H. Casares

Alex H. Casares, 28, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away suddenly Sunday, June 30, 2019 following a motorcycle accident. Alex was born in Toledo, Ohio, on January 30, 1991 to Douglas and Cathy (Harteis) Casares. Alex was a loving, caring selfless person who would help anyone in need. Alex worked hard to provide for his family and friends. He enjoyed sports and was always willing to bet on a game and win! Alex lived life to the fullest and his best days were spent riding his motorcycle with friends. Alex loved to cook fried potatoes and was proud of his hat, clothing, and shoe collection. He treasured the time spent with friends; however, his heart and soul were wrapped around his girls.

Alex is survived by his wife, Megan; daughters, Laney Laray Casares and Lacy Lucille Casares; son, Rax; parents, Doug and Cathy Casares; grandfather, Jose Casares; sister, Stacy (Chris Lewandowski) Casares; nieces and nephews, Hayden, Jansen, Cali, and Zane; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marc and Karilyn Hartz; his "circle of friends" , Shane Harteis, Brandon Mills, Brandon Cantwell, Rob Greene, Jon Jenkins, Will Stroud, Julian Guzman, Tyler Hoodelbrink, and Stevie Smith; along with many aunts, uncles, and loving family members. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Shirley and Amy; and uncle, Chet.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00pm. Memorials may be directed to Alex's Girls.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from July 2 to July 3, 2019
