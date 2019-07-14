|
MR. ALEX J. HANDLEY
Mr. Handley, 80, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. He was the Head Chef at Champion Spark Plug. He is survived by sons, Alex, James, Angelo K. and Dennis Handley and daughter, Virginia McDonald-Handley. A Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11 AM Thursday, July 18, 2019, preceded by a 10 AM Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019