(News story) MONROE - Alex Steve, who taught children to swim, starting as toddlers, and coached teams at Sylvania Country Club and Monroe High School to acclaim and accomplishment, died Dec. 13 in his Monroe home. He was 94.
"He truly died of old age. The past year or so, he slowly slipped away," his son, Don Steve, said.
He swam at least once a day from the end of his service in World War II until about 2010. He continued to swim several times a week until June, 2018, even after poor circulation forced doctors to amputate a leg.
His fitness-focused routine was the same from after he retired in 1981. It included a morning swim and coffee with friends; jogging with friends; a dip, year-round, in Lake Erie, and then cocktails with friends.
"I knew where he was every minute of the day," his son said. "He had a pattern he never deviated from."
Mr. Steve arrived at Monroe High in 1952, after about two years as an Ohio University assistant swim coach. He taught history, and he was the head swim coach. His teams, through 1981, compiled a 284-164 record and won the Border Cities Conference title nine times. Also, 23 of his swimmers became high school All-Americans.
He was inducted to the Monroe High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.
"He was a strict disciplinarian," his son said. "He grew up in a tough neighborhood, and he ruled. He ruled the pool."
He advised Ron Evans, his successor at Monroe High head swim coach, "'Never get down on your swimmers.'"
"He was always talking about broadening our horizons," said Mr. Evans, who was 6 years old when Mr. Steve taught him to swim at the old Monroe High School.
Still Mr. Steve pushed those high school boys. Daily practice for other teams in the 1960s might mean swimming 3,500 yards, Mr. Evans said. Mr. Steve's Monroe High teams swam at least 8,000 yards. His teams were in the pool before school, from 5-7 a.m., and after. A snow day just meant more time for practice.
"He didn't care if you were his best swimmer or his worst swimmer, he demanded respect," Mr. Evans said. "We never would have called him anything but 'Coach.' He ruled like a dictator, but he provided structure."
Mr. Steve ran the Sylvania Country Club youth swim program for about two decades, starting in 1955. His youngest students started at age 2, putting their faces in the water and blowing bubbles.
His late 1950s teams regularly beat their rivals from Inverness Club, often while setting pool records. One of his young national record-setters at age 6 was Jamie O'Hara, who later played football at Indiana University and made a career in country music.
Another notable from the Sylvania club was Jim Baehren, who as an Ohio State University swimmer in 1969 set a national collegiate freshman record in the 100-yard freestyle, helping the Buckeyes down Indiana. Mr. Baehren beat the Hoosiers' Mark Spitz, who won two gold medals at the 1968 Olympics.
He was born Nov. 2, 1925, in Dover, Ohio, to Mary and George Steve, who were Greek immigrants. He took part in swimming and track and field at Canton McKinley High School. He served as a corporal in the Army Air Corps and was stationed in Alaska during World War II.
After a stint in a steel mill afterward, he continued his education on the GI Bill, receiving a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University, where he swam and was freshman swim coach. He received a master's degree from Ohio University.
His former wife, Marge Goff Steve died in 1994. Their daughter, Christine Steve, died in 1993.
Surviving are his daughter, Marianne Steve; son, Donald Paul Steve, and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Saturday and after 2 p.m. Sunday at Bacarella Funeral Home, Monroe, where services will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The family suggests tributes to the Melinda M. Curley Memorial Scholarship Fund through the University of Toledo Foundation.
