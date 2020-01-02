|
Alexander James Padilla
Alexander James "Phlip" "Mijo" Padilla, age 25, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born on March 17, 1994 to Jeff and Marie (Coon) Padilla in Toledo. Alex was a 2012 graduate of Central Catholic High School where he played football and wrestling. Shortly after high school he started working at FrostBite Dean Foods. Alex loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was a proud member of Brothers of Vengeance MC. He was also a member of American Legion Post, Pond Post #99. He had great love for his family, especially his boys - Romeo, Rexy and Raffi. Alex was always the life of the party - never met a stranger. He had a great personality, infectious laugh and contagious smile! Alex was taken from us much too soon however he has left his family with many memories such as being a hardworking young man with a big heart who was always willing to help and protect others when in need. He will be dearly missed by his family, his boys and many, many friends - too many to mention!
Left to cherish his memories are his parents, Jeff and Marie Padilla; siblings, David Padilla (Chalsea Demecs) and Kaylie Padilla (Victoria Lampkin); his boys, Romeo, Rexy and Raffi; grandparents, Phil (Brenda) Padilla and Jackie (Mike) Krispin; many aunts, uncles, cousins, god-children, relatives, friends and brothers and sisters of B.O.V.M.C. and Avengers M.C. Alex was preceded in death by his uncle, David Padilla.
The family will receive guests on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Portage Township Cemetery (rural Bowling Green). Those wishing to join the family for Graveside Services are asked to meet the family at the gates of the cemetery at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.
As a huge animal lover, any memorial contributions may be made in Alex's memory to Lucas County Pit Crew, 855 North McCord Toledo, OH 43615 or by visiting http://www.lucascountypitcrew.com
To leave a special message for Alex's family please visit,
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 2, 2020