Alexandra Elisabeth Reisner
Alexandra Elisabeth Reisner, 31, formerly of Sylvania and Whitehouse, died suddenly in her Brooklyn, NY apartment on November 24. Born to a teenage mother in central Ohio, "Alex" met her adoptive parents, John and Leslie Reisner, on October 31, 1988, and Halloween, thereafter "Homecoming Day" was never the same. She lit up every room she entered from the day of her birth and was a precious gift to all who came to know her.
Alex had an incessant love of education and books. From St. Joe's Sylvania to Saint Ursula Academy to Columbia University, she made lifelong friends who remember her wit, wisdom and willingness to stand up for a cause when against all odds. She harbored a love for writing she would have all her life, with one short story, "Adirondack Bars", made into an independent film considered by the Sundance Film Festival.
She could not pass a four-legged friend (as perfect strangers found) without a kind word and touch and her own dogs (Sophie, Webster, Nelson and Cai) provided unconditional attention and affection as only they could do.
The open road provided a wealth of knowledge, and she traversed the US with her Great Dane, "Nelson", absorbing scenes and experiences that further nurtured her caring nature. She took that lust for education to Hohhott, China, where she spent two years as an English teacher. From the cover of Vogue magazine to the African Savannah to the beauty of Flores, Alex never missed an opportunity for adventure and relished the ability to "poke the bear" and stimulate raucous debate where she went.
In 2016, Alexandra sought out a new outlet for her creative drive and commenced a career in hair style and design. She spent 2018 at Vidal Sassoon in Los Angeles and in 2019 moved back to NYC where she spent time at Kennaland before joining Arrojo this past summer. Alexandra loved having people from all walks of life in her salon chair as she perfected her craft as a precision cutter. She was grateful for the opportunity to help transform the way people saw themselves when they looked in the mirror.
In near constant contact with her mom, she would text throughout the work day and FaceTime with her parents on her walk home. On the day before she died, Alex told her Mom her "heart was full" as she was busy planning Secret Santa assignments with her oldest friends from SUA while working out the details for a charity event at her salon.
Alexandra had been in recovery and opioid free for 11 years before her death last weekend. Opioids are the leading cause of preventable death among young people in the United States. We, as parents, as a society, must determine we have lost enough of our children and demand that the intersection of mental health and prescription drugs be refined and aligned.
Alex was predeceased by her grandparents John and Violet Reisner and Howard Nollenberger, by her uncle Larry Szabo, and her aunt Shirley Berndt. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandmother Millie Nollenberger, aunts Jeanne Heintschel and Bonnie Szabo, uncles Skip (Gunda) Nollenberger and Ed Berndt, numerous cousins and friends, and her "Bio-mom", birth family and half-brothers. She cared deeply about her family and friends.
Her parents have treated every day since her first overdose as a blessing and they are thankful for each and every day they had with her. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at their home in Whitehouse, Ohio in the spring. In lieu of flowers please share memories and photos at everloved.com or www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
