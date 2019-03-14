Home

Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Foundation Stone Church
4532 Woodville Rd.
Northwood, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Foundation Stone Church
4532 Woodville Rd.
Northwood, OH
Alexia M. Carey


Alexia M. Carey Obituary
Alexia M. Carey

Alexia Marie Carey, 16, of Toledo, Ohio, was tragically taken, on March 11, 2019. She was born in Oregon, Ohio on July 31, 2002 to Alisha (Barrett) and Leon Carey. She attended Northwood High School where she enjoyed playing volleyball and cheerleading. Alexia was a loving, caring, and giving person who was always willing to give the shirt off her back. The family would say, her mouth was as big as her heart. Alexia, taken suddenly from her loved ones, had big goals and dreams, aspiring to be a nurse. She had a deep love for her friends and family and they will forever miss her.

Surviving is her mother, Alisha (Christopher) Lauharn; father, Leon; siblings, Zackary Barrett, Syrina Carey, Christopher Whitten, Maniya Waldmannstetter, CayLeigh; grandparents, Diane (Charles) Barrett, Sandy Piatt; great-grandparent, Norma DeVerna; uncle Chad and aunt Stacie North; cousins, Anthony, Mersadies North; boyfriend, Justin Scott; and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Charles (Marge) North; Charles Priest; and aunts, Beverly Barrett and Amanda Enbody.

Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road, Millbury, on Friday, March 15, 2019 from Noon-8 pm. The family will also greet friends on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Foundation Stone Church, 4532 Woodville Rd., Northwood, OH 43619 from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services at Noon. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Alexia's memory may be directed to Alisha Lauharn.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 14, 2019
