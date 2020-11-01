Alexis Brown04/28/1987 - 10/27/2020Alexis Chante' Brown, 33, passed this life Tuesday, October 27th, 2020. A native of Toledo she was the daughter of Lavernard "Chip" Brown and Ida "Co-Co" Brown. Alexis had a big heart, she was silly and fun-loving. She especially loved her family. Alexis graduated from Rogers High School where she played basketball and was a very hard worker.She is survived by father, Lavernard "Chip" (Dyaniese) Brown; mother, Ida "Co-Co" (Derek) Brown; sibling sisters, Danielle Brown, Chandler Brown, Masyn Brown; brother, Daniel Brown; grandmother, Margaret Brown; and a host of other family members and friends.At this time no services will be scheduled. Flowers, cards, condolences, or gifts can be forwarded to the House of Day on behalf of the family.