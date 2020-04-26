Alfonso O. Munguia Jr. Alfonso O. Munguia, age 72, of Toledo, passed away April 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Alfonso was born June 24, 1947 in Managua, Nicaragua to Orlando and Rosa (Carmen) Munguia. He was employed with the Great Lakes Window company for more than 17 years before retiring. Alfonso was a devoted and loving father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic and being supportive of his family, he was always there when they need anything. Alfonso was well know for his Spanish cooking. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Alfonso was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Xiomara Munguia. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Nalany (David) Colbert, Rosa Munguia, Luis Munguia, Johanna Munguia and Nancy (Robert) Coley; grandchildren, Aziza Colbert, Sadie Stackhouse, Madalynn Munguia, Gabriela Munguia and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Charlotte. Due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus no services will be held at this time. To leave a special message for Alfonso's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.