Alfonso O. Munguia
1947 - 2020
Alfonso O. Munguia Jr. Alfonso O. Munguia, age 72, of Toledo, passed away April 19, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center. Alfonso was born June 24, 1947 in Managua, Nicaragua to Orlando and Rosa (Carmen) Munguia. He was employed with the Great Lakes Window company for more than 17 years before retiring. Alfonso was a devoted and loving father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his hard work ethic and being supportive of his family, he was always there when they need anything. Alfonso was well know for his Spanish cooking. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Alfonso was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Xiomara Munguia. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Nalany (David) Colbert, Rosa Munguia, Luis Munguia, Johanna Munguia and Nancy (Robert) Coley; grandchildren, Aziza Colbert, Sadie Stackhouse, Madalynn Munguia, Gabriela Munguia and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Charlotte. Due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus no services will be held at this time. To leave a special message for Alfonso's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were a Father to me in so many ways, I love you and wish you peace in your next chapter. I will miss you very much and I will always remember you as the strong father and support you gave to your family and friends. I appreciate all of your advice it has helped me to be a good husband and future father. God bless. Your son in law Robert.
Robert Coley
Son
