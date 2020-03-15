|
Alfonso "Al" Segura
Al Segura, 51, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Charles Hospital. He was born on May 28, 1968 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Sharon Segura. Al was a 1987 graduate of Waite High School. He worked as the Director of Community Detention at the East Toledo Family Center for 20 years. Al was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor and friend. He was a pillar in the Lucas County community, helping many of his "kids" find the right path.
Al loved baseball and was a life-long baseball coach, most recently with the Ohio Buckeyes. He also coached flag football and other sports his children played. He made many friends over the years. He will be dearly missed.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Elaine Segura; children, Aleecia (William) Rivers, Isiah (Kendra) Segura, and Sharon Segura; grandchildren, William, Christian, Jonah, Ashlyn, and Austyn; siblings, Charles (Debra) Segura, John (Jennifer) Segura, Diana Ottney, Robert Ottney, and Christopher Ottney. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mark; grandson, Noah; and special friend, Johnny Swan.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. where services will take place at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation of N.W. Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020