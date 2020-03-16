|
|
(News story) Alfonso "Al" Segura, a 1987 Waite High School graduate who devoted his life to helping at-risk youths through sports, died Friday at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital after a series of lengthy illnesses. He was 51.
His wife, Elaine Segura, said he had been sick for years with congestive heart failure, liver failure, and kidney failure. The latter included dialysis treatments over the past three years, she said.
Ms. Segura said her husband loved East Toledo, where he grew up and spent his career. The couple met as high school sweethearts at Waite.
"He made me laugh," she said about her initial attraction to him.
Born May 28, 1968 to Charles and Sharon Segura, Mr. Segura had an outgoing personality and an affinity to strike up friendships easily.
That made him a natural for the role he held for 20 years as director of community detention at East Toledo Family Center, one in which he served as a mentor for troubled youths, his wife said.
He spent years as a baseball coach for several organizations and teams, including Waite's women's softball team. He coached youths of all ages, even children playing for the first time. He also coached flag football and other sports his children played.
Mr. Segura also was at one time director of Community Control, a program through the juvenile court system designed to help assist youth.
"He wanted to help everybody. He worked with kids his whole life," Ms. Segura said. "He just very much wanted to give back to the community."
Mr. Segura also inspired his family to get involved with a number of East Toledo volunteer activities.
If an East Toledoan needed help - sometimes for items as simple as a fresh pair of socks - he would try to make it happen, his wife said.
"He just encouraged everyone to be better and to give back," Ms. Segura said.
Survivors include his wife, Elaine Segura; daughters, Aleechia Rivers and Sharon Segura; son, Isiah Segura, and five grandchildren.
Services are at 7 p.m. Monday at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, where there will be visitation from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Tom Henry. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6079.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 16, 2020