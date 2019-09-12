|
|
Dr. Alfred A. Cave
Dr. Alfred A. Cave, 84, of Toledo, entered eternal life on Sunday, September 8, 2019, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Al was born in Albuquerque, NM on February 8, 1935 and was raised by his parents, Robert and Jane (Harscher) Cave; as well as his Grandmother, Ruth Harscher, who he cherished. Al had a very distinguished career as a professor, gifted orator, historian, and author who was appointed to a Deanship at the age of 30. At the time, he was the youngest academic dean in the country, which was an accomplishment he was extremely proud of. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor to many.
He attended Linfield College graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. degree in 1957. He went on to earn an M.A. degree in 1959 and his Ph.D. in 1961, both from the University of Florida. During his career, he taught at the University of Florida, the City College of New York, the University of Utah (Dean of Arts and Sciences), and the University of Toledo (Dean of Arts and Sciences). Dr. Cave developed a rare combination of administration, teaching and publishing. He was a historian whose writing focused on ethnic conflict and accommodation in Colonial America. Al was a specialist in Native American history and the Age of Jackson. He is the author of nine monographs on these subjects, as well as over one hundred articles, essays, book reviews, and conference papers. Writing was one of his greatest passions. He is best known for the history, The Pequout War, which The New England Quarterly referred to as the "definitive study" of the Pequot War.
Some of his many accomplishments throughout his career include: Distinguished Teaching Award, University of Utah, 1967; Doctorate of Letters, Salford University (Manchester, England), 1990; Outstanding Research Award, University of Toledo, 1997; Distinguished Historian Award, Ohio Academy of History, 2012; and the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the University of Florida, 2015. He was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the Danforth Foundation Associateship, and received a summer fellowship with the National Endowment for the Humanities.
During his tenure as Dean of Arts and Sciences at the University of Toledo, enrollment in the College increased to the highest number of students in its history. Professor Cave was instrumental in developing the exchange program with Salford University which is an exchange that is still flourishing. He also formed the first college committee on women's studies, the forerunner to the eventual program and department. After returning to full-time teaching and research, he served as Professor of History until his retirement in 2007. He was later given the rank of Professor Emeritus. During his long career, he taught both undergraduate and graduate students and served as a mentor to numerous M.A. and Ph.D. students of whom he is extremely proud.
Al was a scholar throughout his personal life as well; he enjoyed reading, especially philosophy, theology, poetry, and history to name just a few. Music was also a passion of his. He embraced the Fine Arts and passed his love for them on to his children and grandchildren. The love of the arts, nature and education was a fundamental part of his approach to raising his children and grandchildren. He inspired all of them to appreciate such things and pursue knowledge and higher learning. He also loved to travel with his family and shared many memorable trips to several places all over the world. Dr. Cave considered his children, grandchildren and his students his greatest legacy.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Koslovsky; children, Elizabeth J. (Alan) Kanous, Rachel Cave; grandchildren, Stephen (Erin) Voyles, Nichole Kanous (Travis) Nelson, Rochelle Voyles (Mike Solomon), Mercedez Kanous, and Joseph Kanous; five great-grandchildren; his first wife and the mother of his children, Jesse Bennett; his siblings, Diane Butler and Richard Cave; and three nephews. He will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Mary Sue Deisher Cave and oldest children, Ruth Anne Voyles and Laurence Andrew Cave.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Corpus Christi University Parish, 2955 Dorr Street, Toledo. The family will begin receiving visitors at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Point Foundation, www.pointfoundation.org or to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Dr. Cave's family would especially like to thank the staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their caring support over the last several months. Arrangements were entrusted to Walker Funeral Home (419-841-2422).
Published in The Blade from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019