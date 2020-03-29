Home

Alfred A. Kuns


1930 - 2020
Alfred A. Kuns Obituary
Alfred A. Kuns

1930 - 2019

Alfred Andrew Kuns (Al) passed away on December 8, 2019 at the age of 89. Al was born on August 28, 1930 to Harry and Gladys Kuns. He was a very young boy when he lost his father and while he lived with his paternal grandparents for a short time, he truly grew up with his very large family at The Lutheran Orphans and Old Folks Home in East Toledo. The home became a life-long connection to those with whom he stayed in touch and the way he chose to live his long life very simply. Al graduated from Waite High School, enrolled in the Navy and proudly served our country until 1954.

Al worked several years with Urban Gradel Co. along with owning and operating his paint business for many East Toledo residents, most of which he would call a friend by the time the job finished! Al's favorite hobby was tinkering in his workshop with wood kits galore and a close second favorite was a good fishing hole.

Al married Jacqueline (Cannon) in 1958 for a life-union that lasted 61 years. He is survived by his son, Tom (Brenda) Kuns; daughter, Melonie Ayers; grandchildren, Britani (John) Hurley, Drew Kuns, Sean Ayers, Theresa Ayers and great-grandchildren, Brayden, Carson, Eliot, Ireland and Weston Hurley, and several nieces, nephews and neighbors who he and Jackie loved dearly. He preceded in death by his brother, Rev. Robert Kuns.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
