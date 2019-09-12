Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Alfred H. "Al" Hood


1929 - 2019
Alfred H. "Al" Hood Obituary
Alfred H. "Al" Hood

Alfred H. "Al" Hood, age 90, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019 at Heatherdowns Rehabilitation and Residential Care Center with loving family by his side. He was born on March 4, 1929 to Tom and Ethel (Ray) Hood in Cedartown, Georgia. Al accepted Christ at an early age and loved the Lord. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving his country during the Korean War. Al was employed with Midland Ross Surface Combustion as a Manager for many years until retiring. He was an excellent cook, enjoyed taking casino trips and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Jinna; and siblings, William Hood, Rosie Hood, Lola Keeler, Essie McNeary and Ovella Careathers. Al is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Shellie Hood; children, Arlene Hood, Yvonne Harris, and Duane Peoples; step-children, Kelly Williams, Kimberlee Williams, Jennifer Williams, Madeira (Wayne) Charles and Cathy Cunningham; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 – 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Memorial Services will begin Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by Military Honors.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 12, 2019
