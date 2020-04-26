Alfred K. Kurth June 17, 1923 - April 18, 2020 Alfred (Al) Kurth, age 96, passed away peacefully at Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home, Port Charlotte, Florida, were he was a resident for the past five years. Al was born on June 17, 1923, in Toledo, Ohio, to William and Helen (Kimball) Kurth. Al enlisted in the Army in January 1943 during World War II and deployed to the European Theater. He was in the Normandy Campaign where he was a tank operator/gunner in the 3rd Army, PFC, Company D, 735th Tank Battalion under General Patton. Al incurred injuries during the European African Middle-Eastern campaign ending his service in August 1945. He owned a greenhouse in his earlier years. Then became an inspector for the City of Toledo prior to his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. He also enjoyed taking his family to hockey and baseball games. Al was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline (Francis) Kurth, who passed away in 1989; and siblings, Nellie Pietsch, Ruth Dix, Reverend Robert Kurth, Alice Mahlman and Katherine Witt. He is survived by his son, Albert (Virginia) Kurth of Grapevine, TX; daughters, Sharon (Vince) Filimon of Rossford, OH and Bradenton, FL, and Linda (Mike) Tatro of Toledo, OH; grandchildren, Carrie Sellgren, Jennifer Williamson, Jerry Landis, Tony Kurth, Mike R.J. Tatro, Jena Tatro and 15 great-grandchildren. After being a so called "snowbird" for several years, he decided to make his residence permanent in Ruskin, FL, after the passing of his wife Madeline. Funeral arrangements by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte. Burial will be at Sarasota National Veteran's Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store