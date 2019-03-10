Services Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 (419) 882-2033 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 View Map Prayer Service 7:00 PM Reeb Funeral Home 5712 North Main Street Sylvania , OH 43560 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Alfred Mundt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alfred Mundt

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Alfred Mundt, who with his late wife, Adela, opened Ventura's Mexican Restaurant and was the "Alfredo" of Fritz and Alfredo's cross-cultural cuisine, died Tuesday in his Monclova Township home. He was 82.



He had kidney failure, his daughter Valerie Scott said. He received a heart transplant in the late 1990s at the Medical College of Ohio. The year before, his cardiologist made sure he was strong enough to walk his youngest daughter down the aisle.



"The accomplishments in his life were amazing," that daughter, Jenny Linne, wrote on Facebook. "The truth is without his heart transplant 21 years ago, we would have lost him then. So I am thankful to have had all those extra years."



Mr. Mundt remained an owner of Ventura's in Sylvania Township, but began to work from home early this decade while caring for his wife.



"He made a lot of decisions," said his daughter Valerie, who is president of Ventura's and a co-owner with Todd Pierson, who was a Ventura's bartender when the restaurant opened. "Anything we could include him in, I tried to do so.



"He was always asking about his employees," she said. "He has many employees who have been there 20 years, 25-plus years. He was a wonderful boss who treated them with respect, as part of the family."



His wife at her death was the matriarch of well-known Mexican-themed restaurants in the Toledo area, including Loma Linda, started in the mid-1950s by her sister and brother-in-law Connie and Darrell Barron. Ventura's was named for Mrs. Mundt and Mrs. Barron's mother, Ventura Cavazos.



When it came to business matters, Mr. Mundt "was a no-nonsense guy," said Kevin McMahon, who profiled the family in the 1980s for a restaurant magazine he owned. "He had a huge heart and loved people. And that's why people gravitated towards him."



Mrs. Scott said: "People talk about him telling his jokes. Anyone coming in, he would call them by their first names."



In the early 1990s, Mr. Mundt and Fritz Hetzel opened a restaurant on Summit Street in North Toledo. Both men were born in Germany, and the menu featured German and Mexican-themed dishes. Mr. Hetzel ran the operation, so that Mr. Mundt could concentrate on Ventura's. The restaurant was sold to Mrs. Mundt's brother, who reopened it in Holland.



Mr. Mundt and his former wife, Lee Ann, formerly ran the restaurants Bavarian Inn in Grand Rapids, Ohio, and Alt Heidelberg in West Toledo.



He brought his hospitality to the popular German-American Festival in Oregon, where he was longtime host at one of the bars. His son-in-law Mike Scott has taken it over, but "we still call it 'Al Mundt's Bar,'" daughter Valerie said.



He was born May 9, 1936, in Bochum, Germany, to Hildegard and Willy Mundt. He spoke and wrote of the family's wartime hardships. They didn't learn that his father died fighting in Latvia until 1949. He studied business administration at a trade school and, in 1959, came to the United States. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and as a civilian became a manager of carpet stores.



He became a U.S. citizen in 2009.



His marriage to the late Lee Ann Labadie Mundt ended in divorce. He and the former Adela Cavazos Kunzer married June 12, 1983. She died Feb. 25, 2014, and he remained close to her former daughter-in-law, Jeanie Kunzer, and grandson Michael Kunzer.



Surviving are his daughters Valerie Scott, Karin Pigott, and Jennifer Linne; son, Fred Mundt, and seven grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, followed by a prayer service, and a time for sharing memories. Funeral services will be private.



The family suggests tributes to Life Connections of Ohio, Maumee, or the Adela and Alfred Mundt Professorship in Transplantation Cardiology Fund through the UT Foundation.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries