Alfred P. Couturier
Alfred Paul Couturier, 91, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 while residing at Lakes of Sylvania, and while supported in prayer and love by his family.
He was born May 23, 1928, to Roy and Helen (Lindecker) Couturier of Toledo. He grew up on Auburn St. in Toledo, graduated from Macomber Vocational High School and enlisted in the US Navy. He met his future wife, Eileen, when he saw her walking home from school. He got his sister Pat to ask Eileen to write to him while he was in service as a war planes propeller mechanic from June 1946 until April 1948. The letters evidently hit the mark because they were married on January 8, 1949. The marriage weathered the joys and heartbreaks of over 68 years until Eileen's passing in 2017.
With the first three of their eventual nine children in tow, Al and Eileen moved to Berkey. They attended St. Elizabeth parish in Richfield Center where Al joined the Holy Name Society. His children, for the most part, attended parochial elementary schools and Catholic high schools, with weekly attendance at Sunday mass a given. Both Al and Eileen strived to raise their children with a strong sense of honesty and a clear appreciation of right and wrong.
Al, always a hard worker, was a letter carrier with the US Postal Service retiring in 1984. But he often worked additional jobs: driving sugar beets to processing for neighbors, delivering newspapers, installing furnaces with a friend, wiring electric panels for another friend, helping care for a neighbor's cattle. That did not include helping with church festivals and community events like the Richfield Center wild game dinners.
Since the rural house was small and the kids kept growing in size and number, they were encouraged to be out of doors as much as possible. Al's clear, piercing whistle could call all of them in from a half-mile off—or get the attentions of a bunch of rambunctious kids in a single moment. In close quarters, that was done with only a look. Al loved being outdoors himself and fished and hunted whenever possible. He encouraged his kids to do the same, taking the entire family camping often, including extensive trips to California and Alaska, and visiting many state parks and many of the major US National Parks.
Eventually the house in Berkey just became too small and, with the old schoolhouse next door slated to become a tavern, Al and Eileen felt a move was necessary. Al did not want his daughters growing up next to a bar. So, with help from a couple of good friends and neighbors, he built a new home in Richfield Center. He did this while working his full-time job as a letter carrier, moonlighting painting houses, bartending at Centennial Terrace and shouldering his other household responsibilities.
He was a supportive spouse, encouraging Eileen as she returned to school after their kids had finished their education. By this time there were several grandchildren. Al loved little babies, and would soothe tummies and promote naps by holding them in his lap and rocking his knees. His indulgence did not extend to changing diapers, though, as he affirmed that he had already done plenty of that.
When the decision was made to downsize from the family home in Richfield Center, Al and Eileen moved to Toledo and worshipped at Christ the King parish. He joined the American Legion, Conn-Weissenberger Post and was especially thrilled to be part of Honor Flight, a program that recognized Toledo WWII veterans with a trip to Washington D.C. to see the WWII memorial.
Anyone who ever shook his hand would immediately recall Al. One surgeon refused to shake hands with him after one experience because his grip was so strong. A physician had to remind Al that his hands were his livelihood and to not ever do that again! While a useful tool for intimidating the young men courting his daughters, Al's crushing handshake was not usually an intentional effort. He believed in a firm handshake and did not always recognize his own strength.
Al was an opinionated person and did not hide his point of view. He could be quite charming but did not change his attitude or demeanor for anyone, regardless of family, social or financial status. You never had to guess where you stood in his estimation. Yet he had a compassionate side. Once he returned from a winter in Texas concerned that his children would be annoyed that he and Eileen had given their RV away to a family in need.
Al had a talent for and enjoyed cooking. He enjoyed finding new recipes and made delicious pineapple upside–down cakes and cherry pies. His family routinely gave him a bottle of good scotch whiskey for occasions when a gift was appropriate—his kids even keeping a bottle for him in their homes to be prepared for his visits.
Al could be irritable and annoying, a trait which his children exhibit from time to time and have probably passed down to their kids as well. But it is a fair exchange if they also demonstrate his strong faith, integrity and moral conviction.
Al is survived by his sister, Corinne Rhoades of Toledo; brother-in-law, Rev. Robert Kunisch of Carthagena OH, and sister-in-law, Alice (Joe) Westrick of Mount Shasta CA.
His surviving children are Mary (Don) Smith of Temperance, Ginny (Rick) Slawinski of Berkey, Madonna (Philip) Nessle of Youngstown, Joseph (Shirley) Couturier of Holland, Michael (Brenda) Couturier of Anchorage AK, Ann Couturier of Toledo, Michelle (Greg) Burkhart of Toledo, and Eileen (John) Evola of Sylvania. He is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Al was predeceased by his wife, Eileen; his parents; ten siblings; son, Mark, and Mark's daughters, Cheree and Chivaun.
Visitation will be at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Avenue in Toledo from 2 pm until 8 pm on Friday, September 20. Recitation of the rosary will commence at 7 pm. An additional viewing will be available at 10 am, Saturday, September 21 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2950 Ilger, Toledo, Ohio 43606 with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 am, Father Gregory Hite presiding. Luncheon will be offered at the Scott Park Banquet Hall on Nebraska after the mass. The family will attend private interment at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Richfield Center at a later date.
Memorial gifts in Al's name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the St. Charles Living Center, 2860 US Route 127, Cathagena, Ohio 45822.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019