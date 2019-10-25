|
Alfred "Al" Sawyer
Alfred Sawyer "Al" was born on November 22, 1937 to the union of Raymond and Edith Sawyer in Pamplico, South Carolina. He passed this life on October 19, 2019. The family moved to Toledo, Ohio, in 1948. He was a graduate of Scott High School. Al was a member of Warren A.M.E. Church for over 60 years and retired from the former Strong Electric Company after 29 years of service.
Al was preceded in death by both parents; brothers, Fletcher and Robert Sawyer; sisters, Juanita Clark, and Lula Sutfield.
Al will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Barbara; son, Alaric Sawyer, Sr.; daughters, Cheryle (Vincent) Cobb, and Robin (Elwood) Brown; grandchildren, Antoine Ellis, Brittney Brown, Blake Brown, Alaric Sawyer II, Royce Sawyer, and Tabitha Cobb; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Warren A.M.E. Church, 915 Collingwood Blvd. at 4:00 p.m., preceded by family hour and visitation at 3:00 p.m., Reverend Dr. Otis J. Gordon, Jr. officiant. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.
Special thanks to staff and caregivers at Heatherdowns Residential Center and Southern Hospice Care.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 25, 2019