Alfreda W. "Fritzi" Rousos
1935 - 2020
Alfreda "Fritzi" W. Rousos

Alfreda "Fritzi" W. Rousos, 85, of Sylvania, passed away November 16, 2020, at Vibrant Life Senior Living in Temperance, MI. She was born November 10, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to William and Efthymia (Soterako) Manousos. Fritzi married Michael Rousos on May 8, 1955 and they were blessed with four sons.

Fritzi graduated from Whitney High School in 1953 and took classes at The University of Toledo while taking vocal training. She had a beautiful voice and sang with the Toledo Choral Society, Toledo Opera and with Holy Trinity's choir as the lead soprano until 2005 and was the choir director in the mid-1960s. She worked at Toledo Public Schools administration office for many years. Fritzi was fluent in 4 languages, including Greek, German, Italian and English. She was an avid reader, loved to cook, enjoyed trips to New York to shop and see shows, but she especially loved being with her family.

Fritzi is survived by her sons, George (Amy), Ted (Annette), Bill (Mary) and Jim (Becky); grandchildren, Michael, Dory, Eleni, Cassandra, Arris, William, Dimitri, Demetrios, and Constantine; and brother, Michael. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike; and granddaughter, Olympia.

Graveside services were held Friday, November 20, 2020, at Toledo Memorial Park. Tributes in Fritzi's name may be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The family would like to thank the staff of Vibrant Life Senior Living for their excellent care of Fritzi. On-line condolances may be left at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
Toledo Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
