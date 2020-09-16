Alfredo "Fred" Garza
04/24/1942 - 09/12/2020
Alfredo "Fred" Garza age 78 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Fred was a heavy machine operator for Local 18 Ohio Operating Engineers and a member for over 50 years.
Fred enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren; singing, mowing his yard; and watching Rossford High School Football from his backyard deck. He will be remembered as a social butterfly as he made friends everywhere he went; and his generosity, often donating food and clothing to migrant workers in need.
Surviving is his loving wife of 52 years, Ruth; daughters, Monica (Rodney) McKenzie, Vikki (John) Gardner; grandchildren, Brittnee (Carlos) Dominguez, Lindsee (Tyler) Piercefield, Nina Gardner and Rowan Gardner; great-grandchildren, Marco, Anica, Luna, Thea and Alena. Also surviving are his sisters, Lenore Oliver, Febe Schoch, Abigail (Victor) Arguijo, Ana (Jeru) Goldstar and brother, Abraham (Lesley Ann) Garza. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luis and Josefa Garza; 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ohioans; especially his nurse Amanda. ProHealth OT, physician, Tammy. For their many years of assistance, Rossford EMS, fire department and police. And in his final days, Ohio Living Hospice.
Friends and family may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd., Rossford on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services will in the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. followed by Entombment at Restlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
or Ohio Living Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.comwww.walkerfuneralhomes.com