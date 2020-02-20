|
(News story) Algie L. Young, an Army combat veteran and a retired Toledo firefighter who survived the deadly 1961 Anthony Wayne Trail fire and worked his entire career from the same eastside station, died Saturday in rehabilitation at the Labuhn Center at Genacross Lutheran Services Toledo campus. He was 89.
He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, his daughter Melanie Young said.
Mr. Young, a lifelong East Toledo resident, was a firefighter for 31 years, retiring in 1987 from Station No 6, then at Starr and Euclid avenues.
"I always enjoyed going over to 6s, and it was because of the crew," said Robert Schwanzl, a retired assistant fire chief who recalled filling in at the station early in his career.
"They were a good crew and knew what they were doing," Chief Schwanzl said. "Algie was always there, and he was a pretty good guy. He was pretty well liked by the men."
Mr. Young could be counted on to attend services for firefighters who died. When asked why he was at the service of a comrade whom many found disagreeable, Mr. Young answered, "'He was a firefighter,'" Chief Schwanzl said.
"I thought that said it all," the chief said.
For a time, Mr. Young was a driver for district fire Chief William Young, his uncle, who was based at No. 6. Mr. Young would have taken care of his uncle's official vehicle, and when a complement of companies responded to a regular alarm - a building fire - would have driven his uncle to the scene, Chief Schwanzl said. A driver also served as an extra set of eyes for the chief and monitored the blaze from different vantage points.
Mr. Young was among those responding on June 10, 1961, when a gasoline tanker truck on the Anthony Wayne Trail crashed, burned, and then exploded. Four firefighters died and 71 people, including firefighters and civilians, were injured.
"The pictures I've seen don't do it justice, from what Uncle Bill and he and other guys said," his daughter said.
Mr. Young had been a union steward for firefighters' Local 92, his daughter said. He and his wife, Alma, were longtime attendees of the annual Trail Fire memorial service.
When off duty, he did repair work at Phillips Appliance and made deliveries for McGranahan Distributing, which sold televisions and appliances.
Mr. Young bowled in the fire department league until about five years ago.
He was born Sept. 7, 1930, to Lillian and Glenn Young and grew up on East Broadway. He was a 1949 graduate of Waite High School. He attended Bowling Green State University to become an industrial arts teacher, until he was drafted. He fought in Korea, but limited his comments on the experience to the freezing conditions. He once sent home a photo showing a bullet hole through his helmet.
"Thank God he wasn't wearing it," his daughter said.
He worked for a service station and at a chemical disposal company before he joined the fire department.
Mr. Young remained a skilled woodworker, crafting furniture for family members.
He and his wife, the former Alma Dupuis, married March 29, 1952. She died Dec. 28, 2010.
Surviving are his daughters, Stephanie Young and Melanie Young; son, Todd Young; 10 grandchildren, plus great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m. Friday in Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, with a Last Alarm service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in the mortuary.
The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Firefighters Museum or Martin Luther Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2020