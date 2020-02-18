|
Algie Lee Young
Algie L. Young, 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 15, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Algie was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 7, 1930, to Glenn and Lillian (Zeller) Young. He was a 1949 graduate of Waite High School and attended Bowling Green State University. Algie was drafted into the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. On March 29, 1952, he married his beloved wife, Alma Dupuis. Mr. Young served as a firefighter for the City of Toledo, at Fire Station #6 Starr & Euclid Avenues, for 31 years, retiring in 1987. Algie also worked for Phillips Appliance and Granahans Distributors. He was a lifelong member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church and was active with the East Side Church Softball League, Toledo Fire Department Bowling League, and Toledo Retired Firefighters Association.
Algie is survived by his children, Stephanie Young, Todd Young, and Melanie Young; grandchildren, Winona, Andrew, Tamiamie, Philip, Joshua, Monica, Amanda, Glenn, Ashley, and Ahren; along with many great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Stanley Young.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. where a Last Alarm Service will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral Home. Interment: Willow Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Toledo Firefighters Museum or Martin Luther Lutheran Church.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020