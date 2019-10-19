|
(News story) Ali Zein Akl, who began his life in a small village in Lebanon before coming to Toledo and operating a popular butcher shop for more than three decades, died Oct. 11 at his West Toledo home. He was 72.
Daughter Amira Akl said her father began to slow down after a surgery and stroke. She said Mr. Akl's biggest passion was his job and looking out for others.
"In my entire life, I've never seen my dad go to a store and buy himself a pair of shoes," Ms. Akl said. "He always would put everyone else before himself. If my shirt had a hole in it, he would use his shirt to patch it."
Mr. Akl was born April 21, 1947 in Libaya, Beqaa Valley, Lebanon, to Hajj Zein Habib Akl and Hajji Zainab Kassem. He grew up in a poor village of about 2,000 people, a place where automobiles were not commonly found until the 1980s and electricity was only available eight hours a day.
His father was mayor of the village and was often not around, leaving Mr. Akl, the oldest boy in the family, to often lead the household.
"When he was 15, he got this little pickup truck and drove to one of the bigger cities to get wheat, flour, sugar, salt, and bread, and bring it back in his little truck for the people," Ms. Akl said. "Everyone knew him in his village. They had a memorial service for him there and they've been praying for him ever since."
Mr. Akl immigrated to Toledo in 1976 and worked at a Ford plant. While there, he injured his back and needed surgery.
He met his wife Joan while recovering in the hospital. They married Sept. 24, 1983.
"My mom was a nurse on the floor, but not his nurse," Ms. Akl said. "Whenever she walked by, he would call her to fluff his pillow or get him a glass of water. She started to teach him English and that's how they fell in love. They had dinner every other day for seven years before they got married."
Mr. Akl opened his own meat and grocery store, Ali's Meat Market, 3240 W. Sylvania Ave., and operated it for 32 years. He treated his customers like family and the business soon became a gathering place for loyal American, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean customers.
He offered Turkish coffee to everyone who entered the store.
"Even if he had never met them before, he would ask their name, ask about their life and their family," Ms. Akl said. "If people didn't know how to cook, he would marinate the meat for them, explain how to use an oven or a grill, or ask how many people they were serving so they knew how much food to get."
Mr. Akl retired in 2016. The family still operates the market.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Akl; daughters, Amira and Alia Akl; sons, Zein, Amir, Ibrahim, Habib, and Hydar Akl; five brothers; four sisters, and six grandchildren.
A one-week memorial service begins Saturday at the Ahlul Bayt Center of Toledo, 6004 Hill Ave., at 1:30 p.m. with a dinner to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Akl's name to a .
This is a news story by Jay Skebba. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-9414.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 19, 2019