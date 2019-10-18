Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Alice Ann Ackerman


1929 - 2019
Alice Ann Ackerman Obituary
Alice Ann Ackerman

Alice Ann Ackerman, age 89, of Toledo, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. She was born on December 26, 1929 in Warren, PA to Blake and Marian (Judge) Work. Alice worked for 27 years in Cafeteria Food Service for the Washington Local School System and was also employed at Elder Beerman, Westgate. She attended Trilby United Methodist Church for many years and was a member of the church's "Priscilla Circle". A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she loved to bake and was known for her wonderful pineapple upside down cake. She also loved to travel and was able to enjoy trips to Ireland, St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, and Massachusetts with her grandchildren and extended family.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Ackerman; daughter, Linda Ann Ackerman; and brothers, Jim and LeRoy "Sonny" Work. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Jerry) Brevick; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and dear friend and "partner-in-crime", Carol Campbell.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 19 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The funeral service will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by interment in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the or Trilby Church.

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019
