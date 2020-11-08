Alice Ann Falvey
Alice Ann Falvey, age 82, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The daughter of Fred and Leona Mutter, she was born July 27, 1938 in Hancock, MI. She graduated from Hancock Central High School and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Hancock, MI. Alice worked as a RN in Hancock, MI., San Francisco, Detroit and Toledo. She married Thomas Falvey July 3, 1965 in Detroit. Because their children had Cystic Fibrosis, she was an active volunteer for the local Cystic Fibrosis chapter for many years. She also volunteered as a cook for the Cystic Fibrosis camp for kids. Alice was a member of Toledo Bridge Center and a Bridge Life Master. She was an outstanding cook and baker and her recipes will be shared with family and friends that will be enjoyed for years to come. Alice had a way of making people feel special in a unique way. She was once asked what the point of life was and she said: "Savor the moments and always have something nice to look forward to." She was a beautiful person with a personality that was sometimes very funny, sometimes serious, and always loyal. Her smile was infectious as was her dry sense of humor. Alice was tested throughout her life but accepted all trials with grace. She is now reunited with her children and husband.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Tom; children, Anne, Christopher, Mary; brother, Fred Mutter; brother-in-law, Bill Falvey. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Jim Falvey and countless friends and special friend Tricia Yunker.
A private graveside for family will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A visitation and memorial service will be held jointly for Alice and Tom to be announced at a later date due to the current health crisis . Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 4550 Montgomery Ave Bethesda, MD 20814 or Ronald McDonald House 3838 Monroe St Toledo, OH 43606. Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.