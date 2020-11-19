Alice ArmstrongAlice Armstrong passed peacefully at home into eternal life on Saturday, November 14th. She was born, Alice Marie Noser, in Mansfield, Ohio on June 30, 1930. Alice attended Mansfield Madison High School, married Walter Armstrong (his roller-skating skills won her over) on September 18, 1947 and moved to Toledo, Ohio in 1960. Alice always had a kind word for everyone. She was a Toledo Public Schools employee for 25 years and enjoyed every minute with the kids. Alice was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church for over 30 years and sang in their choir. Being an accomplished artist, she provided many members of the family with great paintings! She was a Scrabble and Crossword puzzles expert proving that many times. Alice loved trips to Frankenmuth with Walt to bring back Christmas ornaments for everyone! She loved playing Euchre and Pinochle with the adults and thought nothing about getting on the floor to play games with the grandkids. Her kids/grandkids/great grandkids were her pride and joy. She would not miss the opportunity to tell people about them. Alice was deeply religious, and we can all take comfort knowing she will be joining Walt in heaven for all eternity!Alice is survived by sons, Larry (Ruth Ann) Armstrong, Tim (Debbie) Armstrong, Bruce (Kathy) Armstrong, Mike (Allison) Armstrong; daughter, Judy (Joel) Baker; along with 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Lil and Emma. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Armstrong; and her grandson, Matthew Cox.Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service and mass have not been scheduled. A graveside service will be held for the immediate family. The family would also like to extend special thanks to Barb Clark and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the wonderful care they provided for Alice while remaining in her home. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors. Online condolences may be made at