Alice B. Bade
Alice B. Bade, age 87, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, peacefully at home. Alice was born in Toledo on June 15, 1932, to William and Bertha (Fick) Path. She worked as a Payroll Specialist at Therma-Tru for many years. Alice was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. She loved watching sports and enjoyed bowling. She was her children and grandchildren's greatest fan and loved attending their sporting events. Overall, the thing she enjoyed most was spending time with her family.
Alice married Jack Bade on November 21, 1953, at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Alice and Jack were married for 62 years.
Alice was preceded in death by husband, Jack; brother, Bill Path and sister, Patricia Fellabaum. Surviving are her four children, Diane (Ed) Koontz, Janet (Scott) Short, John W. Bade, Ellen DeVaughn; grandchildren, David (Lindsey) Short, Kelli (Andrew) Keel, Craig Short (Cierra Dempsey), John L. Bade, Jake Bade and Ryan Czajka; great-grandchildren, Maely and Mace Short, Laila and Alexander Keel, Brady and Carsyn Short, Allison Czajka; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd., where funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, at 11:00 a.m. Vicar Dave Frye will officiate. Interment at Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial donations are suggested to Epiphany Lutheran Church.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020