Alice Barbara (Bumpus)(Ehret) Poiry was born on July 10, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio to Alice L. (Gendron) and Virgil A Bumpus. She deceased on March 20, 2019 at Parkcliffe Homes.



Barb led a fulfilling joyful life. As a young she woman she worked at Woolworths in Toledo and while on lunch break met a man named Patrick who worked at the neighboring Tiedtdke's. The two fell in love and were married in July 1960. Together they had two boys and worked hard to own two businesses in which Barb was accountant for. Barb was a devoted wife and mother and is remembered for her sweet temperament and deep love of her family and friends. She loved the beauty of the outdoors birdwatching, siteseeing, and tending to her yard. She spent her later years caring for her parents and grandchildren and was on the go site seeing as much as possible. She had many adventures in 78 years of lifetime and spent time scrapbooking them all, leaving her family a cherished legacy of memories. She is dearly missed by those who loved her.



Barb was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Albert J Ehret; step-brother, Robin Arthur Ehret, and ex-husband, Patrick Poiry. Surviving are sons, Scott P. (Mila) Poiry, Stephen D. (Lisa) Poiry and grandchildren, Ashley (Eric) Bosold, Andrew (Rachel) Poiry, Nathan, Madison and Lyndsay Poiry.



In accordance with her wishes there will be no visitation or service, and in pursuant to her wishes her body will be cremated.



The family wishes to thank the caring staff at Parkcliffe who treated her with care and dignity and to Freck Funeral Chapel for their assistance and professional services.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019