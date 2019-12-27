Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Athens Missionary Baptist Church
101 Breckman St
Walbridge, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Athens Missionary Baptist Church
101 Breckman St
Walbridge, OH
Alice E. Johnson


1934 - 2019
Alice E. Johnson Obituary
Alice E. Johnson

Alice E. Johnson passed away on December 24, 2019. She was born to Joe and Ruth (Arnett) Williams on January 25, 1934.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sherman Johnson. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Elizabeth Johnson-Daniels, Robert (Beth) Johnson and Fred Johnson; grandchildren, Dawn (James) Augustyniak, Angie Lemons, Joshua (Mandy) Daniels, Mary Daniels, Joseph Daniels, Vickie (Jeff) Layman and seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St. Walbridge OH. Visitation will continue on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Athens Missionary Baptist Church, 101 Breckman St. Walbridge OH. from 10:00 a.m. until the start of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Athens Missionary Baptist Church or Promedica Hospice. Online condolences made be made at

www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 27, 2019
