Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Swanton Baptist Church
201 South Main St.
Swanton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Swanton Baptist Church
201 South Main St.
Swanton, OH
View Map
Alice Faye Carpenter


1952 - 2019
Alice Faye Carpenter Obituary
Alice Faye Carpenter

On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Alice Faye Carpenter, loving mother of four children, passed away at the age of 67 at 5 p.m. at UMTC Hospital; with her children and loved ones along her side. Alice was born on July 31, 1952 in West Virginia to Earl and Freda Carpenter.

She was always full of life, and enjoyed spending most of her days being a caretaker to her family. Alice resided in Toledo, OH most of her life and found her soul-mate, Timothy Hamilton (aka Grandpa Tim), in 1995 as they raised their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren together. She was faithful in going to church and praising the Lord. Alice (aka Granny) loved and adored everyone without discrimination. She loved cooking and bringing her family together. Alice was one of a kind, soulfully the rock of her family, and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; brothers; and grandparents.

Surviving is her spouse, Tim Hamilton; four children, Pat (Tim) Marksch, Julie Lay, John (Teresa) Wolf, and Rebecca (Ben) Neal; several nieces and nephews; special grandchildren, Rachelle Lay; and great-grandchildren, who she adored.

A memorial service will be held at Swanton Baptist Church, 201 South Main St., Swanton, OH 43558, on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Church service begins at 11:00 a.m., luncheon at 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., and the memorial service begins at 2 p.m.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019
