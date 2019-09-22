|
Alice G. (Thomas) Crawford
Alice G. (Thomas) Crawford, 93, of Fremont, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Bethesda Care Center in Fremont, Ohio. Alice was born January 19, 1926 in Lafollette, Tennessee, to Plez and Susan Thomas. She married Eugene W. Crawford on August 15, 1942 and together they shared 37 years together until he passed in 1979.
Alice enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid walker, never missing a day. She loved bicycling and watching baseball. She loved to bowl, earning a perfect score of 200 at the age of 90. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Patricia (Stanley) Bury, Melody Stone and David (Beth) Crawford; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Edgar and ten siblings.
A private Memorial Service will be held September 28, 2019 at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 W. Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio, 43606. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio (419-865-8879). Condolences may be made online to the family at:
www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019