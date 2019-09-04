Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
150 S. Enterprise St
Bowling Green, OH
View Map
Alice J. Kijowski, age 93, of Bowling Green and formerly of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Woodhaven Care Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 12, 1926 in Toledo, OH to Walter and Mary (Bednar) Madanski. A former employee of General Mills, she held various positions there, retiring in 1989. Alice was a member of the General Mills Retirees, the International Music Association, and the Toledo Area Polka Society. She was a former parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Toledo and past President of their Altar Rosary Society, and a current member of St.Aloysius Catholic Church in Bowling Green, where she helped with church mailings. She was also a volunteer at Wood County Hospital. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker, she enjoyed knitting, doing crafts, crocheting, and flower gardening.

Alice is survived by her children, Bruce (Julie) Kijowski, Laura (Neil) Savage, and Shelly (Mike) Leestma; grandchildren, James (Heather) and Robert (Megan) Savage, Aimee (Beau) Holley, Scott (Andrea) Leestma, and Justin (Alison), Patrick (Lauren), Jonathon, and Melissa (Craig) Kijowski; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Pat Madanski, and Patsy Ansted; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John T. Kijowski; sister, Eleanor Zdybek; brothers, David and Clemens Madanski; and sister-in-law, Sue Barabash.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 8 from 4-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. The Funeral Mass will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 150 S. Enterprise St., Bowling Green OH 43402. Interment will be in Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial tributes may be given to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, the , or the Maya Indian Missions. Condolences may be shared with the family at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
