Alice J. Mikolajczyk



Alice J. Mikolajczyk, age 88, formerly of Pomeroy St, Toledo passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Rosary Care Center, Sylvania surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 29, 1930 in Toledo, OH to John and Veronica (Florkowski) Jachimiak. Alice was a graduate of Woodward High School. She married the love of her life, Ken and they were married for 63 years. She retired from the Ontario Store in North Toledo in 1994 after 20 years of employment. She was a longtime member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church until their closing and a current member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Alice loved to bowl, play cards and bingo, gamble, and most of all loved playing video games with her grandchildren.



Alice is survived by her son, Daniel (Sandra) Mikolajczyk; daughters, Sandra Ramirez and Patricia (Charles) Hobbs; daughter-in-law, Cynthia (Terry) Whittaker; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Sr.; son, Kenneth Jr.; granddaughter, Amy; great-granddaughter, Katelynn; 3 sisters and 1 brother.



Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home and continue with the Funeral Mass in St. Adalbert Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.



A special thanks to the staff at Rosary Care Center for making their home Alice's home. Memorial donations may be given to the Rosary Care Center or a . Condolences may be shared with the family at



www.sujkowski.com



Published in The Blade on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary