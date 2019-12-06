Home

W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Alice J. (Grabarski) Wilczynski


1925 - 2019
Alice J. (Grabarski) Wilczynski Obituary
Alice J. (Grabarski) Wilczynski

Alice J. Wilczynski, 94, passed away on December 1, 2019 at the Heatherdowns Rehabilitation and Residential Care Center where she resided for many years. She was born on March 29, 1925 to Walter and Jane Grabarski in Toledo. Alice was a 1943 graduate of Central Catholic High School where she was a member of the Glee Club and Drama Club. Alice enjoyed her secretarial career and was employed at B.R. Baker, Bostwick-Braun Co., Dana Corporation, and as a legal secretary in the real estate dept. with Schumaker, Loop and Kendrick where she retired in 1989. Alice enjoyed reading biographies and books on history. She also enjoyed listening to Big Band music and dancing, which is where she met her husband, Roman, of 54 years. They were married on April 26, 1958, which was also the anniversary of their meeting in 1957. They enjoyed traveling to many interesting places in their later years on senior bus trips.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Roman; her parents; sister, Irene Brezinski; brother-in-law, David Brezinski; nephew, John Brezinski; sister-in-law, Dorothy Kowalski; stepfather, Joseph Chudzinski; and stepbrother, Stanley Chudzinski. Surviving are many nieces and nephews and special friend, Marcia Ramsey.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., at 10:00 a.m., where family and friends may visit after 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Fort Meigs Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Heatherdowns Care Center for all their care and support, especially nurse Lynn Gralak, whom Alice loved dearly.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 6, 2019
