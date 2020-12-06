Alice JacobsAlice Jacobs, age 93, of Toledo, died Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was born in Toledo on August 16, 1927 to Charles and Louella (Lueck) Estes. She graduated in 1945 from Toledo Whitney High School. Alice met the love of her life, Harry Arthur Jacobs, on a blind date. They were married on April 30, 1949. Harry and Alice were blessed with 70 wonderful years together. She was a devoted homemaker, always placing the needs of her family first. Alice faithfully attended the events of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook, sew, knit, crochet, play cards, BINGO and work puzzles, as well as create meaningful activities for her family to enjoy. Alice was known for her homemade ice cream, applesauce and pickles. She also enjoyed water skiing and travelling with her husband. She was a long-time, devoted member of the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour.Alice was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cheryl Goring; an infant daughter; and siblings, Ruth Maedel, Joann Ott, Charles Jr. and Paul Estes.She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (James) Alexander; grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) DuVall, Bradford Alexander, Kurtis (Erin) Alexander, Derrick (Stephanie) Schuler, Dean (Abbey) Schuler, Dale Schuler; and great-grandchildren, Preston and Noah Schuler, and Michael, Lucelia, and Alexander DuVall.Alice's family would like to sincerely thank the staffs of StoryPoint and the Covid Unit at Flower Hospital for their compassionate care.Due to the current circumstances, services will be private. Alice will be laid to rest at Whiteford Union Cemetery.Those wishing to offer memorials in Alice's name are asked to consider the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2820 Alexis Rd., Toledo; or Heartland Hospice 28555 Starbright Blvd. Suite E, Perrysburg.Condolences and fond memories are encouraged and may be shared with the family at