Alice Jayne Jones
Alice Jayne Jones, age 85, of Toledo, passed away September 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Alice was born July 13, 1934 in Detroit to Glen and Irene (Dilsaver) Rees. She was employed with the Toledo Public Schools at Westfield Elementary for 30 years retiring in 2004. Alice was a member of First Christian Church of Sylvania, the Red Hat Society Scarlett Darlins Chapter and Ottawa River Yacht Club Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughters, Denise E. Hart, Diana (Mark) McGregor; step-daughter, Linda (Dale) Adams; seven grandchildren including, Danelle (Aaron) Brister, Christopher Severin and Devon (Eddie) Falkenburg; nine great grandchildren; sister friend, Barbara Langston; good friend who helped her the last several years, David Elliot and fur baby, Whiskers.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Neal L. Jones; great granddaughter, Makena.
The family will receive guests Monday, September 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laksey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 10:00 am. at the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Alice's memory.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019