(News story) Alice Jayne Jones, a longtime teacher at Westfield Elementary School, died Sept. 18 at her Toledo home. She was 85.
She died of colon cancer, her daughter, Denise Hart, said.
Mrs. Jones retired from Toledo Public Schools in 2004 after 30 years of teaching, mostly at Westfield Elementary.
She hired on at TPS in 1974 and was a substitute teacher at the school district's elementary schools for a couple of years before becoming a full-time teacher at Westfield Elementary.
"She was extremely patient with everyone, including her students. And she loved knowledge and she loved to pass it on to kids," Ms. Hart said. "She had a lot of students that would come and visit her after they graduated from high school and then they would say how because of her they loved the learning and decided to go to college."
Mrs. Jones wanted to be a teacher for years, but did not go to college until Ms. Hart, the oldest of her three daughters, was in the seventh grade.
Mrs. Jones was born July 13, 1934 in Detroit to Irene and Glen Rees.
She graduated from Waite High School at age 16 or 17, because she skipped a grade, Ms. Hart said.
In 1952, she married Neal Jones. He died in 2017.
Once graduated from high school, Mrs. Jones went to work for Libbey-Owens-Ford Co.'s patent office in Rossford, where she was a secretary for a couple of years.
She then was an administrative assistant at Owens Illinois in Toledo for several years until she took time off when Ms. Hart was born.
In the early 1970s, Mrs. Jones went to the University of Toledo, graduating about 1974 with a bachelor's degree in education.
She was a member of First Christian Church of Sylvania, where she was an elder, and a former deaconess and clerk.
Her other memberships included the Scarlett Darlins of the Red Hat Society, Toledo, and the Ottawa River Yacht Club auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Makena Severin.
Surviving are her daughters, Denise Hart and Diana McGregor; step-daughter, Linda Adams; seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Newcomer Funeral Home – Northwest Chapel.
The family suggests tributes to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.A
Published in The Blade on Sept. 24, 2019