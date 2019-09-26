|
Alice Joann (Zahoran) Berkey
Alice Joann (Zahoran) Berkey, (85), of West Hartford, Conn. formerly of Johnstown, passed away September 23, 2019. Born June 2, 1934 daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Kovalik) Zahoran. Survived by her children, Jacquelyn Berkey, Toledo, Ohio, David Berkey, Chicago, Jennifer and husband Robert Manning, W. Hartford, Conn.; brother, Michael Zahoran, Jr., Pittsburgh and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. "Joann" is a lifelong member of Christ the Saviour Cathedral. She obtained her Masters' degree in nursing and retired as the Assistant Director of Toledo Hospital. She was an active supporter of Toledo Athletics and spent many years traveling with her family. After retirement she lived in the Myrtle Beach where she enjoyed the shore life before moving to Connecticut to be near her daughter.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 PM Friday at Moskal-Reid Funeral Home where the very Reverend Protopresbyter Robert Buczak will hold Panachida at 7 PM Friday. Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10 AM Saturday at Christ the Saviour Cathedral, Committal Cathedral cemetery. The family requests that gifts be made to the Christ the Saviour Cathedral Fund or the in her memory.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019