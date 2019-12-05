|
Alice Kathryn Miller
Alice Miller was born in Toledo, Ohio, August 25, 1919, to Blair Newcomer Hagerty and Vileen (Yingling) Hagerty. When Alice was a child the family moved to Florida, and spent time in California and Oregon before returning to Toledo. Alice graduated from Scott High School in Toledo before attaining an Associate's degree from Kendall College in Evanston, Illinois. She then transferred to the University of Toledo, where she received her Bachelor's of Arts degree.
In Toledo, Alice met Rev. Clarence Miller, and they married at St. John's Methodist Episcopal Church in 1940. They lived in a number of Ohio communities over the years as Clarence served congregations in the Ohio conference of the United Methodist Church.
Returning to Toledo for the long term in 1979, Alice taught elementary education with the Toledo Public Schools while Clarence served as a chaplain at Parkside Hospital. With Clarence, she was a longtime member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. They both enjoyed spending time with Alice's siblings and their families in Toledo, and travelling to conferences around the United States for hospital chaplains.
When Clarence passed away in 2005, Alice moved to Utica, Ohio, to reside with her son and his family. She is survived by her son, Bruce P. Miller, M.D., her daughter-in-law, Margaret Miller, grand-daughters Katherine (Theophane) Weber and Susan Miller, great-grand-daughter Josephine Weber, and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Anna M. Hackett, Winona Hable, and Marian Kest; and brother Blair Haggerty Jr. As published in The Blade
