Alice Louise (Cookie Bauer) Clark
Arlington Texas - Alice Louise Clark, 77, of Arlington, Texas passed away unexpectedly at home a week after having gall bladder surgery on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born on June 30, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Louis J. Bauer and Alice L. Bauer.
Alice graduated from Rossford High School and obtained her Bachelors Degree from Ohio University. She went on to get her Masters in Social Work from Ohio State University. Alice was certified as a counselor in several different areas of Behavioral and Mental Health. She still was working full time as an independent counselor in Arlington at the time of her death. She truly had a lifetime career.
She is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her sister, Diane Miller (Paul) of Charlotte, NC; brother, Louis T. Bauer ( Tricia) of Perrysburg, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; her daughter, Heather Crispin (Gerardo) of Decatur, Texas and 5 grandchildren, Jacob Sullivan, Gabriela, Juan, Gerardo and Joel Crispin.
Alice will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family, friends and the many people she counseled over so many years.
A service to celebrate Alice Louise Clark's life will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church Chapel, 5819 Pleasant Ridge Rd., Arlington, Texas 76016 on Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at noon. A luncheon reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 2625 South Cooper St., Arlington, Texas. At a later date, her ashes will be buried with her parents at the New Bellville Ridge Cemetery in Dowling, Ohio.
Alice lived her entire life with God in her heart. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation in her name be given to a .
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020