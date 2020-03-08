Home

Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Alice Louise Wisniewski


1933 - 2020
Alice Louise Wisniewski Obituary
Alice Louise Wisniewski

Louise Wisniewski, 86, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born in Lyons, Ohio on July 5, 1933 to Charles and Merel (Metcalf) Smith. Louise worked at Young Equipment in East Toledo beginning her career as a secretary, advancing to office manager and retired as vice-president in 1986. On April 17, 1982, she married Donald Wisniewski. Louise enjoyed spending time at her favorite casinos and was an accomplished flower gardener. Her true loves were cooking, baking, and spending time with her family and husband Donald at their home on Posey Lake.

Louise is survived by her son Jeffery (Lynn) Smith; granddaughters, Amanda (Drew) VanNess and Samantha (Peter) DiBlasi; great-grandchildren, Parker and Crosby; and siblings, Doris Dunn, Clarence (Noma) Smith, Carol Post, and Donna (Larry) Smith; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and brothers, Pete & Jerry Smith.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Private burial: Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Oregon Community Theatre or the .

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
