Alice Lucille Lewinski
Alice Lucille Lewinski passed away on April 28, 2020 at he Lakes of Monclova where she lived for the past year. Alice was born on March 11, 1936 to Clarence and Edna Retzloff. She married William E. "Pat" Lewinski on January 22, 1955; and is survived by her three children, William F. Lewinski, Jr., Gale (Steven) Homegardner, Richard Lewinski; her grandchildren, Melissa, Bill, Jason, Tanya, Erica, Kiley, Andrew; and 15 great grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Pat; brother and sister in law, Raymond and Jean Retzloff; daughter in law, Cheryl Lewinski; infant grandson, Jeremy Lewinski and special friend and dancing partner, Duane "Fuzzy" Bauer.
At a later date ther will be a celebration of Alice's life. Her arrangements were entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made to Alice's granddaughter's medical GO FUND ME for Kiley Van De Velde or an act of kindness gift card for the staff at Legacy, Lakes of Monclova, Attention Jennifer. Special thanks to those who cared for Alice during this difficult time.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.