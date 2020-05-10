Alice Lucille Lewinski
1936 - 2020
Alice Lucille Lewinski

Alice Lucille Lewinski passed away on April 28, 2020 at he Lakes of Monclova where she lived for the past year. Alice was born on March 11, 1936 to Clarence and Edna Retzloff. She married William E. "Pat" Lewinski on January 22, 1955; and is survived by her three children, William F. Lewinski, Jr., Gale (Steven) Homegardner, Richard Lewinski; her grandchildren, Melissa, Bill, Jason, Tanya, Erica, Kiley, Andrew; and 15 great grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Pat; brother and sister in law, Raymond and Jean Retzloff; daughter in law, Cheryl Lewinski; infant grandson, Jeremy Lewinski and special friend and dancing partner, Duane "Fuzzy" Bauer.

At a later date ther will be a celebration of Alice's life. Her arrangements were entrusted to the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, Ohio.

Memorial donations may be made to Alice's granddaughter's medical GO FUND ME for Kiley Van De Velde or an act of kindness gift card for the staff at Legacy, Lakes of Monclova, Attention Jennifer. Special thanks to those who cared for Alice during this difficult time.

To share an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Oh Alice, I could honestly write a book on the time we shared together. Whether it was us perfecting your hair & makeup each morning or you telling me about your many days of dancing. You were always so appreciative of everything I did for you & those small thank yous made me fall more & more in love with the work I do. You were always into my new hair styles & we would talk about them for hours. I grew to know your breakfast order & would always bring you a glass of apple juice. Thank you for being so loving & HONEST. If I wanted to know the truth, you would tell me in the most gentle ways. You would be missed dearly, and I promise to dance for you every time a song comes on.
Taleiya
Friend
