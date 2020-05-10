Oh Alice, I could honestly write a book on the time we shared together. Whether it was us perfecting your hair & makeup each morning or you telling me about your many days of dancing. You were always so appreciative of everything I did for you & those small thank yous made me fall more & more in love with the work I do. You were always into my new hair styles & we would talk about them for hours. I grew to know your breakfast order & would always bring you a glass of apple juice. Thank you for being so loving & HONEST. If I wanted to know the truth, you would tell me in the most gentle ways. You would be missed dearly, and I promise to dance for you every time a song comes on.

Taleiya

Friend