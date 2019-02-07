Home

Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Alice M. Eggert


Alice M. Eggert, age 85, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on March 13, 1933 to Glenn and Minnie (Jaeck) Lee in Toledo. Alice was a 1951 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. Most important to Alice was her family, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found great joy from the fabulous doll collection that she accumulated over the years. Alice would greet everyone with her warm and welcoming smile, and treat everyone with special kindness.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 66 years, Rolland Eggert; sons, Tom (Gwen), Jeff (Sue) and Steve (Gabby); grandchildren, Lisa, Matt (Laura), Christy, Brian (Amanda), Mindy (Tony) Loveless, Mandy and Kaylee; great-grandchildren, Anthony and Nathan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Minnie and brother, Don Lee.

The family will receive guests on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617, with her Funeral Service starting at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial Contributions may be made to of N.W.O.

To leave a special message for Alice's family please visit, www.NewcomerToledo.com.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2019
